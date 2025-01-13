Manor Farm Park & Woodlands encourages fun and friendship with new "Toddler Together Time"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, Nottinghamshire's best kept secret for a family day out, is launching a new Toddler Together Time initiative to encourage children and their adults to have fun and build new friendships.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attraction, situated in East Leake, South Nottinghamshire, is launching the sessions on January 20, promising a day filled with enchanting activities and unforgettable memories every Monday and Friday during term time, at what is Nottinghamshire’s largest indoor adventure play centre..

Toddler Together Time sessions are being run by a dedicated children's team, which has extensive experience with Scouting and educational groups and overseen by an Educational Officer who was part of the Nottinghamshire Scouts team when they received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the MBE for volunteer groups – in 2022.

It will include:

Craft or Messy Play: Watch as their imaginations soar and their masterpieces come to life!Storytime: With storytellers who will spark curiosity and wonder.

There will be two Toddler Together Time sessions each day, at 10:30am and 1pm, with admission costing £7.95 for adults and children aged two and over and £2.95 for children under two.

Tickets include entry to Manor Farm Park & Woodlands for the entire day, so visitors can explore and enjoy all that it has to offer.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands General Manager Jordan St Germain said: “We believe in the power of community and so Toddler Together Time is not just about fun activities, it's about creating lifelong friendships.

“Children will have the opportunity to play and learn together, forming bonds that could last a lifetime. Parents and caregivers can also share experiences and build a supportive network.

“We want to create a welcoming and vibrant community for families, where both children and adults can connect, learn, and grow together and Suzanne’s work with children, particularly in the Scouts movement, makes her the ideal person to help us achieve that.”

For further information and to book tickets for Toddler Together Time, contact: Manor Farm Park & Woodlands East Leake LE12 6LU www.manorfarm.info 01509 852 525

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is the perfect destination for young families. Situated in more than 25 acres of countryside on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire/Derbyshire border, and just 10 minutes from the M1 motorway, it has more than 20 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover.

Visitors can introduce children to their favourite animals and let their imaginations run wild in the woodlands, maize maze (usually available July to October) and play areas.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is dedicated to environmental conservation and community engagement. The park provides a range of activities and events that cater to families and nature enthusiasts alike. From seasonal attractions to educational programs, it offers a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.