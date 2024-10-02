Love Island star announced as Worksop's Got Talent's third celebrity judge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Love Island’ 2024 hunk, Blade Siddiqi, has been announced as the 3rd celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent 2024, following his appearance on the hit ITV2 reality show this summer.

On joining Worksop’s Got Talent, Blade says: "I'm so excited to be joining Worksop's Got Talent as one of their judges this year! It's set to be an unforgettable night and I can't wait to watch the finalists perform live!"

Blade will be joined on the celebrity judging panel by award-winning ‘Coronation Street’ actor, Jude Riordan and award-winning, chart-topping singer, actress and ‘Dancing On Ice’ winner, Suzanne Shaw, plus one other famous face who is still to be announced.

Multi award-winning charity talent show, Worksop’s Got Talent, is returning for an 8th year on Friday, 8th November 2024 at North Notts Arena and tickets are on sale now for £10 each: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

2023 champions, The Voice Academy Performance Choir

James Clarke, event organiser, says: “I can’t wait to welcome Blade, along with Suzanne and Jude, to our biggest ever Worksop’s Got Talent! Buy your tickets today & follow us on social media to stay up to date on our most spectacular show yet!”

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £145,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning 9 awards, selling out 7 times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street & the House of Commons. James Clarke, the event organiser, has also been nominated for Fundraiser Of The Year at this year’s Pride Of Britain awards.

This year’s 12 finalists include a solo dancer, a drummer, a pianist, a choir and lots of incredible singers. Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy, ‘Coronation Street’ star, Kym Marsh, ‘Emmerdale’ actor, Dean Andrews, S Club 7 legend, Jo O’Meara, Sheffield Wednesday footballer, Liam Palmer, various ‘Love Island’ stars & many more. Celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan & James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final. Who will be making an appearance this year?

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, including celebrity judge announcements, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok & YouTube.