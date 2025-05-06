Local VE Day exhibition at Worksop Library
This year's commemorations provide a unique opportunity to connect younger generations with this pivotal chapter in our history. Exhibiting some local service people and celebrations that were held in Worksop and surrounding areas for Victory Day as it was known then.
Bassetlaw museum also loaned some exhibits for the display cabinets, which will attract curiosity for all ages.
Come and see our local tribute to this event and the war as it affected Worksop the exhibition will be on throughout May.
Thank you to Marie for all your work in collating and installing this exhibition which has already received some wonderful feedback.