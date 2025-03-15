Local man David Mitchell walks Worksop and Langold for Tommy's charity in memory of daughter

I'm taking part in a walking challenge for Tommy's, the pregnancy and baby charity. I'm doing it in memory of my daughter, who I never got to see and to help other families who are at risk of losing their babies.

Tommy's is dedicated to finding causes and treatments to save babies lives as well as trusted pregnancy and baby loss information and support.

They carry out research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth and are there to support anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby.

I've been doing a lot of my walking around Langold, Carlton-in-Lindrick and Worksop as well as clocking up steps while I'm at work. I was born and brought up in Langold so this is my home turf. After spending a long period of my life in the RAF, it feels good to come and do this challenge.

The Priory Gatehouse, Worksop

I'll be doing two particularly long walks around Worksop on 27th and 28th March, starting from the Travelodge on the A60 and I'll be along Chesterfield Canal at some point on both of those days.

If the weather's nice enough you might see me in a bright pink Tommy's tee shirt. If you do, I'd appreciate a shout out to give me a bit of encouragement. A cup of tea and a bacon butty along the way would be awesome if I can find somewhere to get one.

I might even bump into one or two of my former school friends, that would be nice.

If you want to know any more about the work that Tommy's do or what any of the money donated is spent on, please visit www.tommys.org

If anyone could donate to my Tommy's just giving page I'd be extremely grateful.

justgiving.com/david-mitchell-3