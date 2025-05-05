Lindrick Players bring laughter and intrigue to the stage with “Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders”

By Connie Middleman
Contributor
Published 5th May 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 15:00 BST
Lindrick Players return to the stage this May with their latest comedic mystery, 'Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders', a brilliantly tongue-in-cheek spoof by acclaimed playwright, Derek Webb. With kind permission of Stage Scripts Ltd, this laugh-out-loud play promises a riotous mix of relaxation and murder, performed at the Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop.

Directed by Lawrence Cohen and co-directed by Helene Sprowell, this 'whodunnit' production sees the return of Agatha Crusty (pronounced Croosty), the beloved crime novelist with a nose for murder and a knack for being in the wrong place at the right time.

Agatha checks into the luxurious Seventh Heaven Health Spa hoping for a peaceful break and a little inspiration. But her retreat takes a deadly turn when a murder shatters the calm. Surrounded by the glamorous staff of the Zara Fernandez fashion house, a charming spa owner, and some rather eccentric therapists, Agatha soon finds herself plunged into a mystery brimming with secrets, sabotage, and scandalous spa treatments.

Enter DI Simon Aster, an endearingly inept detective and cousin of DI Twigg (of Village Hall Murders fame), whose bungling investigation only complicates things further. Luckily, Agatha’s razor-sharp instincts are on hand to dig up the truth – no matter how well it’s been massaged into the background!

The cast of 'Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders'The cast of 'Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders'
The cast of 'Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders'

Fast-paced, full of character, and packed with cheeky adult humour*, this hilarious whodunnit is a fantastic performance for fans of comedy, mystery, or both.

*Booking is at your discretion.

Show Dates

  • Friday, 16 May at 7.30pm
  • Saturday, 17 May Matinee at 2pm
  • Saturday, 17 May at 7.30pm
  • Doors and bar open 30 minutes before each performance
'Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders' Poster'Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders' Poster
'Agatha Crusty & The Health Spa Murders' Poster

Venue: Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE

Tickets: Available now at ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers

Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lindrickplayers

Don’t miss this side-splitting mystery where the only thing more unpredictable than the plot… is the pampering!

