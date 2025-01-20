Lindisfarne's Marty Craggs returns to Letwell village hall near Worksop for long-awaited concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex Lindisfarne star Marty Craggs is heading back to a local village for a show at one of his favourite venues.

The multi instrumentalist and Geordie legend was a regular visitor to Letwell village hall with his band The Happy Cats throughout the 2010s.

Marty - who sings lead vocals as well as playing sax, flute, accordion, bodhran, tin whistle and harmonica - performed at sell out shows every year till Covid put an end to the relationship.

But now the annual pilgrimage to the Worksop area village is back on after five long years.

Marty - whose back catalogue features iconic Lindisfarne numbers Lady Eleanor, Fog on the Tyne, Run For Home and Meet Me On the Corner - is appearing with his new band on Saturday February 22nd.

The foursome are promising a night of classic songs from across the decades, some Celtic folk and "lots of Tyneside anthems."

Organisers at the venue can't wait to welcome Marty back.

One said: "Marty used to love playing Letwell, and we all loved having him here. Everyone's excited he's coming back after so long."

Limited tickets are available - priced £17.50p - from Martyn Sharpe on 07909 960 422 or email [email protected]