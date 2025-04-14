Last few days to complete the Retford Easter Egg Hunt
Ten brilliant Retford retailers are taking part in the Retford Easter Egg Hunt 2025, sponsored by Pennington’s Electrical, they are: Pennington’s Electrical (Carolgate), Wonderland Bookshop (Carolgate), The Pottery (Market Square), Ten Green Bottles (Market Square), Retford Arts Hub (Churchgate), Nicole Olivia Cake Design (Bridgegate), Vintage Bakery (Bridgegate), Specsavers (Market Place), Edi’z Kitchen (Carolgate), and Edinburgh Woollen Mill (Carolgate). Entry forms are available at all participating businesses and the prize draw box, for completed entries, is at Edinburgh Woollen Mill. Entries will be accepted up to 12noon on Saturday 19th April 2025. There are great prizes to be won: a vegan extra-thick chocolate egg and a ‘Big City’ bunny both from Hotel Chocolat. There is also a ‘Jenny the Sheep’ white chocolate egg from Betty’s of Harrogate and a Lindt chocolate egg with bunny. The first thirty completed entries each get a Cadbury’s Crème Egg.
Retford Big Market Days take place on the third Saturday of every month with the Easter Bunny and the Hathersage Brass Band making an appearance on Saturday 19th April 2025.
Retford Christmas Market & Lights Switch-On 2025 is planned for Sunday 23rd November 2025 – save the date!