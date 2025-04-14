Last few days to complete the Retford Easter Egg Hunt

Retford Big Market Day, on Saturday 19th April 2025, will see Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor, carry out the prize draw for the Retford Easter Egg Hunt at 1pm at Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Carolgate, Retford.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Ten brilliant Retford retailers are taking part in the Retford Easter Egg Hunt 2025, sponsored by Pennington’s Electrical, they are: Pennington’s Electrical (Carolgate), Wonderland Bookshop (Carolgate), The Pottery (Market Square), Ten Green Bottles (Market Square), Retford Arts Hub (Churchgate), Nicole Olivia Cake Design (Bridgegate), Vintage Bakery (Bridgegate), Specsavers (Market Place), Edi’z Kitchen (Carolgate), and Edinburgh Woollen Mill (Carolgate). Entry forms are available at all participating businesses and the prize draw box, for completed entries, is at Edinburgh Woollen Mill. Entries will be accepted up to 12noon on Saturday 19th April 2025. There are great prizes to be won: a vegan extra-thick chocolate egg and a ‘Big City’ bunny both from Hotel Chocolat. There is also a ‘Jenny the Sheep’ white chocolate egg from Betty’s of Harrogate and a Lindt chocolate egg with bunny. The first thirty completed entries each get a Cadbury’s Crème Egg.