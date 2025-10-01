Kids set to take on The Big Jenga Challenge in Worksop this half term
Taking place on Tuesday 29th October at The Old Library & Museum, Memorial Avenue, the event will run across two sessions (10:00am–11:30am and 11:30am–1:00pm), offering children aged 7–12 the chance to get stuck into some seriously big building fun.
From towering block structures to imaginative mazes and even mini cities, children will be challenged to think creatively and work together — all while learning the basics of balance, structure, and design.
Hosted by construction specialists Tilbury Douglas, the workshop aims to encourage hands-on problem-solving and teamwork in a playful, engaging environment.
The event costs £5 for one child, or £4 per child when booking two or more children. Spaces are limited and booking in advance is essential.
Parents and guardians must accompany their children throughout the session.
To book your place, drop into Aurora reception or call 01909 470985.