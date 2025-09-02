Kevin Bryan: CD Reviews - September

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

Pavlov’s Dog - “Wonderlust” (Ruf Records):

This American prog rock outfit haven’t followed a particularly smooth career path since their formation in the Missouri city of St.Louis in 1972, with distinctive vocalist and creative mainstay David Surkamp remaining the only permanent fixture in a line-up which seems to have been in a state of constant flux for the past half century or so. The current incarnation of the band have found a sympathetic outlet for their musical flights of fancy in the shape of Germany’s excellent Ruf Records operation and the eagerly anticipated follow up to 2018’s critically acclaimed “Prodigal Dreamer” captures Pavlov’s Dog at their most direct and accessible, with “Canadian Rain,” “Anyway There’s Snow” and “Another Blood Moon” capturing the essence of Surkamp and company’s slickly crafted brand of music making.

Molly Hatchet - "Take No Prisoners / No Guts...No Glory” (Floating World Records):

Floating World’s latest archive collection focuses attention on two early eighties albums from gritty Southern rockers Molly Hatchet. The obvious southern cultural influences which had been such a feature of the Florida band’s early recordings were less apparent by this stage as they decided to adopt a much more straight forward hard rock approach and 1981’s “Take No Prisoners” went on to spawn U.S. hit singles such as “Lady Luck” and the album’s opening track, ”Bloody Reunion.” Their excellent follow up set, “No Guts..No Glory” also repays closer investigation, although it was inexplicably shunned by the record buying public when it first saw the light of day in 1983, and this action packed package should certainly be required listening for fans of similarly gifted outfits such as Blackfoot and 38 Special.

Ashley Hutchings - "Million Dollar Ash” (Talking Elephant):

Singer, songwriter and bass player Ashley Hutchings played a key role in the development of the English folk-rock movement during the sixties and early seventies, helping to found highly influential outfits such as Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and The Albion Band along the way. This venerable performer celebrated his 80th birthday recently, and Talking Elephant have opted to celebrate the event by releasing this richly rewarding anthology The contents include two fine Dylan covers, "Million Dollar Bash” and “One Of Us Must Know” as well as superlative back catalogue gems such as “Crazy Man Michael” and the Albions’ “Poor Old Horse.”