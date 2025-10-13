Kevin Bryan: CD Reviews

Solomon's Seal

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases

The Pentangle, Solomon’s Seal” (Cherry Red)- Pentangle were one of the leading lights of the burgeoning British folk rock scene during its creative heyday in the late sixties and early seventies, entrancing record buyers and concert goers alike as they served up a unique sound which blended elements of jazz and traditional music to excellent effect.

“Solomon’s Seal” was the final album recorded by the original incarnation of the band, first released in 1972 to a fairly muted critical and popular response but well worth investigating nonetheless if you’ve ever enjoyed the instrumental artistry of guitarists John Renbourn and Bert Jansch, Jacqui McShee’s fragile vocals or the late lamented Danny Thompson’s inventive contributions on double bass. The inclusion of a string of bonus tracks culled from BBC sessions and live recordings made during the band’s farewell tour should make this 2 CD set an essential purchase for Pentangle completists everywhere.

Steve Tilston, “Last Call” (Talking Elephant)- This highly accomplished singer-songwriter and guitarist has been plying his trade in exemplary fashion for more than fifty years now, opening his account in fine style with a splendid debut set, “An Acoustic Confusion,” long long ago in 1971 and releasing albums on a refreshingly regular basis ever since then.

This veteran performer has now decided that the time has come to call it a day as far as the recording process is concerned, and “Last Call” finds him bowing out with a typically thought provoking addition to his illustrious back catalogue.

The nostalgic “Apple Tree Town” sets the ball rolling with poignant charm, and Tilston also finds the time to indulge in a little barbed social comment with tracks such as “Hard Cheese” and “Get Away From My Door” before closing proceedings with a stunning rendition of the old folk favourite, “Sweet Primroses.”

UFO,”The Misdemeanour Tour” (Cherry Red)- This entertaining audio-visual package was captured on video at UFO’s gig at the Oxford Apollo in November 1985 to help to promote their newly released album, “Misdemeanour.”

Lead vocalist and founder member Phil Mogg remained the only constant figure in the UFO line up as the years rolled by, and this punchy live set found him guiding the then current incarnation of the band through a crowd pleasing set list which blended freshly minted new material with bona fide hard rock classics such as “Doctor Doctor” and “Only You Can Rock Me.”