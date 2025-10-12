Join us at Rossington Hall’s Magical Wedding Showcase

Bride and Groom at Rossington Hall

Rossington Hall invites couples to imagine the magic of saying “I do” in the presence of the most regal guests imaginable, its resident peacocks, join us at a one-of-a-kind Wedding Showcase on Sunday 19th October 2025, from 11am to 3pm.

Set within the heart of 250 acres of rolling parkland, Rossington Hall is not only steeped in Victorian grandeur and elegance, but also home to a charming collection of majestic peacocks who roam the grounds freely, adding a truly unique and romantic flair to any wedding day.

From their iridescent plumage to their graceful strut, these beautiful birds have become an iconic feature of weddings at Rossington Hall. Whether they make a surprise appearance during your ceremony or pose perfectly for your wedding portraits, peacocks are a memorable and magical part of the Rossington experience.

What to Expect at the Showcase:

Tour the stunning Hall, bridal suites, and ceremony spaces

Meet a hand-picked selection of top local wedding suppliers

Enjoy expert advice from the dedicated Rossington Hall events team

Sample canapés and refreshments as you explore

Get inspiration for your perfect countryside celebration, peacocks included!

With vintage cars, romantic gardens, grand interiors, and the added charm of peacocks parading in the background, Rossington Hall is a dream setting for couples looking for timeless elegance with a touch of the extraordinary.

Admission is free, and no pre-booking is required. Whether you're newly engaged or finalising the finishing touches to your big day, this is a must-visit event for all wedding dreamers.

For more information, please go to www.rossingtonhall.co.uk