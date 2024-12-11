Join Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance for a delightful evening of festive cheer
Former patients will share their stories and crew members will share insights into the remarkable work that they do, 24 hours-a-day, every day of the year.
The line-up of acts includes Hucknell Ukeleles and Nottingham Community Choir as well as a hostof solists. Davina Songbird who will take some well known, classic Christmas songs and put her powerful, deep, Jazz twist on them. Pianist and singer Lorna Poole with bring her own magic to the evening as well as LNAA’s own Caroline Barnes, whose musical journey began at age 10 when she joined the Peterborough Cathedral Junior Girls Choir. By age 12, she had already achieved the honour of Head Chorister and had the privilege of performing choral solos on BBC Radio 3 multiple times.
Together with Clive Rudd, The Lincoln Youth Cello Ensemble, and members of GOBS Collective and hosted by Radio Nottingham’s Charlie Burley, the event is promising to be a Christmas special not to be missed.
There is still time to buy tickets. Visit https://www.ambucopter.org.uk/events/nottingham-christmas-concert-2024/