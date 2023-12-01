Join in the festive fun at Notcutts Dukeries’ free children’s Christmas trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters can search for hidden clues scattered throughout the garden centre to solve the puzzle and be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Running every day from Friday 1st December to Saturday 23rd December, this free activity will help to keep your little ones entertained during the run up to Christmas.

The garden centre, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, makes the perfect backdrop for this mini-Christmas adventure, and one lucky winner will be chosen at random to win a children’s prize bundle.

Notcutts Garden Centre is renowned for its beautiful Christmas displays, making it the ideal place to explore. Parents can accompany their little ones as they navigate through the festive displays, discovering hidden surprises and enjoying the Christmas spirit.

"We are thrilled to offer local families a unique and free festive experience with our children's Christmas trail," said Garden Centre Manager, Andrew Rawson at Notcutts Garden Centre. "It’s a great way for children to have festive fun in the lead-up to this magical time of the year.”

Activity: Children’s Christmas trail

Cost: Free

When: Daily, 11am to 4pm, from Friday 1st December to Saturday 23rd December 2023

Where: Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre

Visit Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre in Welbeck, Worksop, Nottingham S80 3LT.

Dukeries is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide.