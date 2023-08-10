After the resounding success of last year's sold-out event, we are thrilled to announce that Japan Fest is returning bigger and better than ever before.

Thanks to the generous support of Retford Town Hall, the entire building will be transformed into a magnificent celebration of Japanese culture, bringing a tantalizing taste of Japan to the heart of Retford. From mesmerizing martial arts demonstrations, captivating Japanese arts and crafts to mouth-watering authentic handmade cuisine, Anime cosplay and even Kimono Dress Up!

The day is packed with exciting activities for all ages. Proudly presented in association with Otaku World, Japan Fest is an unforgettable opportunity for fans of Japanese culture to immerse themselves in a rich and vibrant celebration.

Aki Playing At Japan Fest - Festival of Leisure.

Find out more information and purchase tickets here: www.otakuworld.co.uk/jpfr2023

We are honoured to announce that SHAO DOW, a skilled musician that focuses on rapping in English and some Japanese, will be attending. He combines the two languages and weaves stories together from the perspective of different anime characters. Shao won the AIM award for hardest working artist, appeared on Ninja Warrior, has created a headphone brand and an independent Manga (Japanese style comic) and was also invited to speak at Parliament.

L J English will also be making an appearance at Japan Fest Retford. He is the world's only British Enka singer. He specializes in covers of Showa Kayoukyoku and Enka. "Show Kayoukyoku" means "Pop songs from the Showa Era" (1926 to 1989). "Enka" is a style of music popularized in the 50s / 60s and is best described as "Epic ballads with deep vibrato" and is often said to be the soul music of Japan. L J brings a mix of showmanship, nostalgia and a touch of the tradition to his performances whether it is a festival, a cabaret style evening or a small scale gathering.

Also performing is AKI! Aki Kitagawa is a koto player based in Nottingham. He plays the Ikuta-ryu koto and is a member of Sawai Koto Institute. His repertoire of music includes both Japanese classical that gives a delicate atmosphere, and modern music that is upbeat and occasionally, quite intense. He actively collaborates with musicians from the UK and across Europe to explore the possibility of koto and outreach to wider music communities.

Taiko Leicester will be taking to the stage at Japan Fest Retford. Leicester Taiko is an organization committed to promoting the exhilarating art form of taiko drumming. They aim to promote taiko in all of these different environments for a few reasons: They feel that taiko is a great way of bringing people together; they love the music in both its traditional setting and in other more innovative styles; and most importantly, taiko is really fun for everybody! We’re very happy to welcome them back to Japan Fest!

​Kendo is an evolved form of the traditional Japanese martial art Kenjutsu, integrating the utilization of bamboo swords and protective armor. This martial discipline has garnered considerable acclaim, extending its reach beyond Japan and captivating enthusiasts worldwide. During the Japan Fest event, attendees will be enthralled by an awe-inspiring demonstration presented by the Kashi no Ki Kenyu Kai dojo, which exemplifies the vibrant spirit and essence of Kendo.

Japan Fest Retford will also be hosting multiple activities on the day such as Origami, Kimono wearing, Japanese basic language skills, Calligraphy, Japanese Quizzes, Sake tasting, Manga drawing competition, both Yu Gi Oh and Pokemon Tournaments, Tea ceremonies, Artist talks, Japanese culture and traveling talks and Japanese car presenting.

This is all alongside a wide range of handpicked stalls that fully embrace the Japanese Cultural theme we’re aiming for. Our hope is that we can one, cater to the Japanese community and two, create an environment where the average person, no matter the age, can enjoy a day immersed in a culture which otherwise would be near impossible to engage with.

We want to be able to cover a vast age range at Japan Fest Retford. From children to adults. To do this we have come up with a reasonable ticket price:

Single Ticket Online: £8 + Booking fee