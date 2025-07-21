It rained, and it rained, but the spirits of Retford residents and visitors were not dampened

Professor Paul Temple’s Punch and Judy came for their first appearance of the year, along with usual favourites: baby, crocodile, sausages, police officer, ghost, and devil. This year, a new guest came with them – ‘King Charles,’ who braved the weather and went on a walkabout around the town. Among many other locations, he was able to visit the opening of Nicole Olivia’s Cake Designs new café area, and Limited2Art’s ‘The Art of Blooms’ exhibition on Bridgegate.
Retford Big Market Days take place on the third Saturday of every month – here is the programme for the rest of 2025:
- 16th August – Punch & Judy – watch out for the great Pennington’s 70th anniversary event on Carolgate
- 20th September – the ‘Big Cheese’ with Mr Mouse Stilton-walker and the Hathersage Brass Band and raffle at Goddard & Page
- 18th October – The Big Bird stilt-walker and Halloween Mask and Boggatt Workshop
- 15th November – not just one, but two, stilt-walking reindeer
- 20th December – Frost Fairy and the Hathersage Brass Band (and possibly more – tbc!)
(Subject to change)
Retford Christmas Market & Lights Switch-On 2025 is planned for Sunday, November 23, and the Illuminate–Winter Festival of Light 2025 parade will take place on Thursday, December 11 – save the dates now!