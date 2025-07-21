It rained, and it rained, but the spirits of Retford residents and visitors were not dampened

Professor Paul Temple’s Punch and Judy came for their first appearance of the year, along with usual favourites: baby, crocodile, sausages, police officer, ghost, and devil. This year, a new guest came with them – ‘King Charles,’ who braved the weather and went on a walkabout around the town. Among many other locations, he was able to visit the opening of Nicole Olivia’s Cake Designs new café area, and Limited2Art’s ‘The Art of Blooms’ exhibition on Bridgegate.