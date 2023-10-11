Internationally acclaimed Gecko brings new production Kin to Nottingham Playhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kin is inspired by the epic journey from Yemen to Palestine that Artistic Director Amit Lahav’s grandmother Leah and her family took to escape persecution. Ninety years later, her grandson reflects on the life-changing decision his family made to flee and build a better life. Featuring Gecko’s signature physical, visual, visceral and ambitious performance, this production presents a provocative story of desperation and compassion.

Amit Lahav, Gecko’s Artistic Director, said "Every production that I create starts with a personal reflection combined with a current wider societal issue. In 2017, I visited my grandmother in Israel where we talked about her journey from Yemen to Palestine to escape persecution, as well as my family’s history more broadly. Kin was ultimately inspired by the desire to delve deeper into the complex mix of migration stories that make up who I am."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Migration is a facet of human existence – we all have migration stories whether we’re aware of them or whether they’re more distant, and that excites me because we have the potential to encourage a profoundly positive, celebratory voyage towards empathy. We exist both where we’ve come from and where we’re going; this is what I wanted to explore through the creation of Kin."

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre added, "I’ve been following Gecko’s work for a number of years and have a growing admiration for their dynamic and fearless approach to story in motion. Allied to this their commitment to internationalism, with completely integrated educational work, as well as their deeply embedded UK wide touring ethos, is hugely impressive. Their presence at the National Theatre is overdue, and we look forward very much to them being with us."

Commissioned by the National Theatre, Gecko have already performed at Storyhouse Chester, CAST Doncaster and Oxford Playhouse on their national tour, before heading to Nottingham Playhouse this week (11 - 14 October), Brighton Dome (1 - 4 November) and the National’s Lyttleton Theatre (12 – 27 January 2024).