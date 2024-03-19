Hop down to Sundown Adventureland for Eggbert's Easter Egg Hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eggbert’s Easter Egg Hunt at Sundown Adventureland, near Retford, takes place from 29th March to 14th April. The littlest chicks must hunt for the specially designed eggs that Eggbert has sneakily hidden across the many rides and play areas.

After eggs-ploring the entire park and completing the trail, visitors can collect a complimentary sweet treat at the Pumpkin Patch Cafe, before hopping off to their favourite attractions at the park, including the Four Seasons Arena, where guests can meet the real-life Eggbert.

In addition to the Easter trail, the park’s 30 attractions including rides, interactive areas and play areas will be open for families to explore – including all the firm favourites – Rocky Mountain Railroad, Monkey Mayhem Driving School, Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Tractor Ride and indoor play area and café Crash Landings, which will fuel families with tasty sandwiches, hot drinks and a variety of snacks.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “The Easter holidays are a great time to blow off the winter cobwebs and get outside to enjoy the spring weather. There’s over two weeks of school holidays for children, so parents can always rely on Sundown to bring the fun, imagination and great atmosphere, which gives their family the best memories. We’ve had lots of practise over our 50-year history!”

As well as hosting the meet and greets with Eggbert, the Four Seasons Arena has a large seating area for visitors to enjoy packed lunches in comfort and take some shelter from any fleeting showers or chilly winds.

For those who want to spread out the fun, Wild Acre Village, Sundown’s onsite accommodation, offers guests an opportunity to stay at the magical park for longer. Lodges sleep up to 10 people, offering self-catering cooking facilities and hot tubs with selected lodges.

“Wild Acre Village is a wonderful option for people who want to enjoy Sundown at a more leisurely pace, as well as explore the wider East Midlands area. Guests in 2024 receive park tickets for the duration of their stay, making it brilliant value-for-money for families looking for a special getaway. We’re continually bowled over by how popular the lodges are and recommend pre-booking as soon as possible to guarantee the accommodation,” added Debs.

To book tickets: please visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk

Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Discounts are available for carers, seniors (65+) and Blue Light Card holders.