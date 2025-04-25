Have you got your tickets to the Aurora Fashion Show?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s that time of year again—glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of inspiration are about to hit the catwalk as the Aurora Fashion Show returns to the Doncaster Dome. With just two weeks to go, now is the time to grab your tickets for one of Doncaster’s most uplifting and emotional annual events.

Final Countdown: Just Two Weeks Left to Book Your Tickets for the Aurora Fashion Show!

This year’s theme is Music from the Movies, featuring unforgettable soundtracks, live performances, and all the sparkle you’d expect—plus the incredible BBC Radio DJ Becky Measures returns to host the evening with her signature energy and heart.

But what truly makes the Aurora Fashion Show so special are the models themselves. Every person walking the runway is either living with cancer or has overcome it, making this show a powerful celebration of strength, beauty, and resilience. It’s guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, and leave with a deep sense of admiration and hope.

The Aurora Fashion Show Team

After last year’s show ran slightly over time, Choreographer Heidi Lindle has assured audiences that the team has been hard at work behind the scenes to streamline this year’s event—without losing any of the magic.

Here’s what to expect:

5–7pm: Shopping and charity stalls open for browsing

6pm: Doors to the main event open

Last years show

7pm sharp: Show begins with a special surprise to kick things off!

Now in its 21st year, the Aurora Fashion Show continues to raise vital funds for the Aurora Wellbeing Centres Charity, supporting individuals and families affected by cancer across the region. It’s also an important platform for raising awareness about the importance of self-checks and early diagnosis, promoting the powerful motto born from last year’s event: “If in doubt, get it checked out.”

Tickets are just £19.75 (including booking fee) and are selling fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible night that combines entertainment with purpose.

Head to the Doncaster Dome’s "What’s On" page now to book your seat. - https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/aurora-fashion-show-2025/

This is more than a fashion show—it’s a celebration of life, community, and the courage to keep moving forward. Join us for a night you won’t forget.