Hands-on LEGO fun for kids in Worksop

Lego Workshop

Young Builders Wanted for LEGO Robot Challenge at Aurora Aurora Wellbeing is inviting local children to take part in a fun and educational LEGO construction workshop in partnership with Tilbury Douglas — and spaces are filling up fast.

Aimed at children aged 8 to 12, the session includes a hands-on robot challenge, giving young builders the chance to get creative while learning about construction and engineering in a fun, interactive way.

The workshop costs £5 per child (or £4 each for two or more children), and children must be accompanied by an adult.

With limited places remaining, parents are encouraged to book as soon as possible by calling 01909 470985 Mon to Fri 9am to 4pm or emailing [email protected].

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to build, learn and play!