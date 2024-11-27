Great British Car Journey announces packed events programme for 2025

East Midland’s award-winning classic car museum, Great British Car Journey, has revealed its packed programme of themed classic car events for 2025.

Located at Derwent Works in Ambergate, Great British Car Journey will play host to car clubs and themed days in celebration of all things motoring.

The events are open to everyone, whether they drive a classic or not, however there is discounted entry for visitors who arrive in a vehicle corresponding to the theme.

There’s even the chance for car owners to win a prize at some of the events with the popular Masters of the Marque Awards, sponsored by Wera Tools UK Ltd, a specialist tool manufacturer, returning for a second year.

"The turnout for all our events is always excellent and there is as much of a show in the museum car park as there is inside," said the museum's founder Richard Usher

Every car at the designated Masters of the Marque events will receive a commemorative metal plaque, while winners of the awards will receive a glass trophy and items from the Wera Tools range.

Richard Usher, founder of the awards and the museum said: “Our events and the awards are purposefully quirky and quite different to anything else in the industry, very much like the museum. The turnout for all our events is always excellent and there is as much of a show in the museum car park as there is inside. Our events aim to be inclusive and open to everyone. They are a great day out for every member of the family.”

Visitors are encouraged to book in advance for discounted entry to the events.

To book or find out more details about the events, visit www.greatbritishcarjourney.com/events-calendar

13 April 2025 Auto Amore: Celebrating Italian passion for cars. 27 April Longships and Octagons: Celebrating the iconic Rover and MG brands 4 May 84 or More. Cars built before 1941. 05 May Mass Movers and Shakers: Truly popular cars which sold a million 11 May The Best Cars in the World: A celebration of Rolls-Royce and Bentley 18 May Voiture Amour: The French Motoring Affair. Celebrating French flamboyance 25 May Fabulous 50s and Swinging 60s 31May Carry on Classic Camping! Hi-de-hi camper vans. June 2025 01 June The Car You Can Afford! In Praise of the Blue Oval: Celebrating Ford 08 June The Wonder of Nuffield. Morris, MG, Riley, and Wolseley: Celebrating Morris 14 June The Wheels of the 70s 15 June The Lotus Position…is a Pole Position. The best of the British sports cars Lotus, and its relatives Caterham, Westfield and many more. 22 June AROnline: British cars celebrated by the online motoring bible aronline.co.uk 29 June The Rising Sun-Day: Cars from the Far East. Japanese themed car show July 2025 05 July Oxford and Beyond: The Cars of Cowley and Abingdon. Celebrating MG 13 July Hot Hatches and the 80s 19 July Deutschland Uber Alles. In praise of German Engineering. 20 July Brum Brum! The cars from our second city Birmingham 27 July Kit Cars Kaboodle: The Best of Kit Cars August 2025 03 August Supercar Sunday and DeLorean Day 10 August 90s And Noughties 17 August Get in Estate: The era before the SUV. The best of estate cars. 24 August Is it a Car? Celebrating three wheelers, micro cars and automotive eccentricity 25 August Mods and Minis: Get that 1960s feeling! 31 August High Mile Heroes: 100,000 miles or more. Celebrating the high mileage club. September 2025 07 September A Triumph of Standards: Celebrating the wonderful Triumph and Standards 14 September Iron Curtain Cars: The cars that lay behind the Iron Curtain. 21 September The Life of a Salesman: The hero fleet cars from 1970-2000. 28 September Made in Luton...Or Ellesmere Port: Vauxhall, Bedford, Opel. Celebrating Vauxhall’s finest.

For more details of the planned events, visit the calendar page on the Great British Car Journey website at www.greatbritishcarjourney.com/events-calendar/