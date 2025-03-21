Grants support music groups

A duo of music groups in Worksop will be ‘hitting the high notes’ thanks to the support of a Bassetlaw District Councillor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Madelaine Richardson, Ward Member for Worksop North-East, donated the funding to Musicality Singers and Ryton Chorale as part of her Councillor Community Grant Allocation.

The Ryton Chorale group received a £300 grant towards orchestra costs as they prepare for their Spring Concert on Saturday 29th March. The choir sing a range of well-known choral music from classics such as Handel’s Messiah to more modern pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Over, Chair of Ryton Chorale, said: “For over 40 years the choir has worked with some of the best professional musicians out there and it’s the best way of attracting new choir members.

Pictured: Dave Over, Cllr Madelaine Richardson and Ryton Chorale members

“We are very grateful for Cllr Madelaine Richardson’s support and the grant will help with the cost of our Spring Concert, which we are very excited to perform.”

The Spring Concert will take place at The Crossing Church on Saturday 29th March, starting at 7pm with tickets priced at £15.

Musicality Singers, based in Poplars Church also received £100 towards the cost of the Copyright License that enables them to print the sheet music for members to learn and perform their pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year the Choir put on two concerts across the district, with the money raised supporting membership fees and paying for a Musical Director. Currently the choir has 53 members from all areas of the district.

Lorraine Walker, Treasurer of Musicality Singers said: “Our thanks to Cllr Richardson for her donation towards the group. The grant will definitely help us when rehearsing at the Poplar’s Church every Thursday Morning. We are proud to have a fantastic group that come from all over the district to perform and have fun.”

Cllr Richardson was happy to support these two groups and said: “We have some fantastic music groups in Worksop. Recognising their hard work and dedication to entertaining people across the district is something that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“The groups create opportunities for people to join and celebrate the art of music and I’m proud to support their growth and journey through my community grant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out about the Musicality singers, visit their website, https://www.musicalitysingers.com and to purchase your ticket for Ryton Chorale’s Spring Concert visit: https://rytonchorale.org.uk/index.php/shop/

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk