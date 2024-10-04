Grandparents are the VIPs this weekend at Sundown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To honour ‘Grandparents' Day’ on Sunday 6th October, the area’s favourite family theme park, Sundown Adventureland, is offering £10 tickets for grandparents across Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October - saving £14 on a ticket, compared to the standard cost of an adults’ ticket.

A local hotspot for over half a century, Sundown is encouraging its visitors to celebrate some of the most helpful, loving and dedicated people in our lives by bringing them on an exciting adventure around the nostalgic and magical park, which has over 30 attractions to make the most of.

Hop on the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride and avoid getting splashed by treacherous pirates, explore the Rocky Mountain Railroad for a journey through mountains and the deepest outback, and charge around multiple indoor play areas including Crash Landings.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “My grandma Audrey, who was the founder of our family-owned park and made it what it is today, was extremely important to me and spending quality time with her was a valuable part of my life growing up.

“Life can get busy and it’s hard to get time together, so this weekend we’re encouraging families to pick up the phone to grandparents and bring them along for over half the price. It’s wonderful to see grandparents here, as some remember attending Sundown as children so getting the opportunity to see it again through their grandchildren’s eyes is special.”

Ensure everyone is fuelled for a day of fun with Sundown Adventureland’s food and drink outlets, including Pumpkin Patch Cafe and Crash Landings, the ultimate indoor soft play, which serves a selection of refreshments, breakfast rolls, sandwiches and hot lunches.

Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnics to eat inside the Four Seasons Arena, whilst they meet Sundown’s legendary characters and shelter from any autumnal showers.

General admission prices are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Family tickets are also available, starting from £60. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with another offer.

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.

To book Wild Acre Village, please visit Hoseasons: www.hoseasons.co.uk/holiday-parks/wild-acre-village-at-sundown-adventureland-waws