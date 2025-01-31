Get Your Hands On History: Free Family Friendly History Workshop for February Half Term

By Zoe Sheppard
Contributor
Published 31st Jan 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 14:36 BST
Join us at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum this half term on Tuesday 18 February from 1pm-2pm to get your hands on history.

We are so excited to reveal our brand-new Handling Box, packed full with incredible artefacts!

Explore how ordinary people became and still become refugees, by handling amazing objects that have been donated to us by Holocaust Survivors. This workshop is free and family-friendly and will be led by one of our expert educators.

Book now: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/get-your-hands-on-history-free-family-friendly-history-workshop-for-february-half-term

Whilst this event is free, admission applies.

