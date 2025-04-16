FOODIES FESTIVAL – the UK’s biggest touring celebrity food and music festival series – announces a spectacular first time visit to Nottingham

Fun for all the family

FOODIES FESTIVAL will visit Wollaton Park, Nottingham, from 27th – 29th June 2025, serving up a star-studded line-up of celebrity and award-winning chefs, and chart-topping music stars, including Blue, The Wanted 2.0 and Judge Jules

Known as Gastro-Glastonbury, the three-day event will feature live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs drawn from the ranks of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, plus many of the regions most-highly acclaimed Michelin and award-winning chefs.

Star announcements include: Great British Bake Off winner, Matty Edgell, Great British Menu 2024 banquet winner, Ben Palmer, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, Alex Webb, Nottinghamshire-based MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 star, Ritchie Stainsby, Great British Bake off 2024 finalist, Christiaan de Vries, and contestants, Andy Ryan and Gilly Howard, Great British Bake Off: The Professionals, Hayley Tully, Great British Menu 2024 star, Mike Naidoo and ITV and BBC 2 wine expert, Joe Wadsack.

Music headliners include: two time Brit awarded Blue, with multiple number one hits and over 16 million record sales, The Wanted 2.0 with Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and numerous huge hits, and DJ legend Judge Jules, recognised for influencing an entire generation with residencies on both Radio 1 and Kiss FM.

Live cooking theatres

Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule in the interactive live theatres. In the Chefs Theatre, celebrities will create their signature dishes and share new tips and tricks, whilst in the Cake & Desserts Theatre, patisserie chefs and star bakers whip up showstoppers and offer tempting sweet treats. In the Kids Cookery School, Foodies SuperChefs make cooking fun, helping younger guests to prepare delicious food which they can take away and enjoy.

Masterclasses in the Drinks Theatre include tutored Champagne, Beer, Cider, Cocktail and Wine-tasting with BBC and ITV experts.

Browse the latest food trends in the Shopping Village, meet local producers in the Artisan Market and taste exotic and unusual new dishes in the Feasting Tent – which features a mouth-watering range of World Street Food and delicacies from all four corners of the globe.

Other exciting features and attractions include:

Celebrity chefs

*Tasting Theatre with Fabulous Food Finds: Visitors can explore a variety of themed tastings, from Cheese and Perfect Pairings to palate challenging Mystery Tastings, Hot and Spicy adventures, and Sweet Treats too.

*Great Taste Market: Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the world’s largest and most respected award scheme for artisan and specialty food and drink. The Great Taste Market features award-winning high quality products from around the world to try and buy.

*Nigel Barden International Cook School: Visitors are invited to take their kitchen game up a division in the Cook School; learning new skills with top chefs. Hosts include, BBC food and drink broadcaster, Nigel Barden, MasterChef finalist and author, Yui Miles, and Channel 4 chef and author, Radhika Howarth.

*Fire Stage : Join the immersive flaming hot action at the brand new Fire Stage. Watch the BBQ masters in action, demonstrating mouth-watering fire-cooked recipes. Expect a taste sensation, with dishes such as Louisiana Cajun Chicken and Cowboy Butter Tomahawk Steak

Headline music acts

*Foodies Fiesta: Pop up and walk about drum troops, choirs, sing-alongs, show tunes and more!

*Silent Disco: Sessions to suit all, from old school bangers to new chart hits, and early sessions for the younger audience to get their groove on!

Other activities include: Chilli eating competitions, fairground rides, children’s activities and family-friendly areas.