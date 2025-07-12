Follow the flutter, swing and squawk along the Tropical Treasures trail!

Get ready for a summer of discovery as the ‘Tropical Treasures’ trail swings into play at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park.

Throughout the school holidays, Saturday 26 July - Sunday 31 August, families can uncover all the hidden wonders of the rainforest and learn how to become champions for endangered species.

Grab your ‘Tropical Treasures’ trail stamp book and follow the flutter, swing and squawk clues around the park to find all the rainforest friends. Help save nature's treasures before they are lost forever by learning all about endangered species and their habitats on your way to becoming a conservation champion!

Don't miss more tropical tales and tails during the daily ‘Animal Antics’ show featuring spectacular free-flying birds and amazing animals. Meet the wildlife park’s very own conservation champion and mascot, Lizzie the Lemur, after the show for super selfies and gigantic bubble fun and find out how together, we can all help support these awesome animals in the wild.

Amazing Animal Antics show at Tropical Butterfly House.

Throughout the day, enjoy incredible animal encounters and keeper talks where you can discover more about some of the park’s most vulnerable and endangered species. For an even closer connection with some of your favourite animals, purchase an animal feed bundle and enjoy bite-sized fun for everyone!*

Bring your own summer vibes - dress in your best tropical gear or as your favourite jungle-dwelling animal for a chance to win spot prizes! Enter the conservation creatives colouring competition and keep an eye out for special prize-winning treasure maps scattered throughout the park!

Beyond the trail, there’s more to explore! Jump on board a tractor-trailer ride and brave the Dino Trail to hunt for fossils in the Dino Dig! Life’s a beach - kids will go wild for the playpark, sandpits and splash zone while parents can beat the summer heat and chill out with a deckchair or hammock in the stunning outdoor picnic areas and the park’s cafés.

Lottie’s Coffee Lounge, with its ‘beautiful in bloom’ outdoor seating areas and dining pods will be serving up refreshing summer coolers, iced coffees and themed picnic boxes as well as its usual menu of delicious hot and cold food and drinks or why not treat yourself to Afternoon Tea?

Daily keeper talks at the Tropical Butterfly House.

Don’t forget to pick up a 'Visit and Save Card' on your next visit to the park and get ready to stamp your way to incredible family fun for less! Book a full-priced visit and everyone included in your original booking can enjoy a return visit together for just £10 per person! Then your third visit and any subsequent visits together are priced at just £5 per person until your stamp card expires! So simply collect the stamps and enjoy the discounts!**

Don't miss this unforgettable summer adventure! The Tropical Treasures Trail takes place daily from Saturday 26 July to Sunday 31 August 2025, 10am – 5pm, normal admission charges apply. See www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to book tickets and plan your visit.

*Activities are weather permitting. Animal feed bundles and otter fish feeding pots are available to purchase, subject to availability. ** Visit and Save offer terms and conditions apply, see website for full details.