First look at Family Festive Light Experience at White Post Farm

An enchanted garden, tunnel of light, disco duck pond and a rainbow race track are just some of the magical features to explore at the brand new Christmas light trail at White Post Farm.

A 1km trail map, first look photos, an enchanting video and reviews of the new attraction are in.

Light Post Farm is now open at the popular family farm near Newark presented by the team behind Gloworm Festival. Glowing reviews are in after the attraction officially welcomed its first visitors this week.

Not only that, two adorable baby lambs have now been born. Visitors will be able to see the new arrivals named Bertie and Ernie on their way round the trail.

Another special feature is the giant Advent Calendar featuring 24 designs created by Art & Design students at Nottingham College.

Nottingham College Level 2 Art and Design course lead, Kathryn Burton, said: “It has been wonderful to see our students so inspired. The brief fitted perfectly alongside their Menagerie project where they take inspiration from both children's book illustrations and the animal world to create their own magical and whimsical artworks.

"I am very proud of what the students have achieved in such a short period of time and I am looking forward to what the public think!"

Art and Design student, Hamzah Norris, said: "I am interested to see what memories my art will make at the farm. I like it when you see a kid walk over and point at a piece of work and say "wow that's really cool".

What do others say?

“My favourite spot along the trail, and one I highly recommend for photos, is the light-up Christmas tree and the dazzling rainbow road lights. These displays truly captured the festive spirit and were perfect for creating cherished Christmas memories with the family. It truly is a spectacular experience that people of all ages can enjoy.” - Left Lion

Richard Walpole, Director at Gloworm Festival, said: "We are thrilled with our collaboration with White Post Farm for the Light Post Farm Christmas Trail. The installation has brought so much joy, and it's wonderful to offer an affordable Christmas experience for families across the East Midlands. We're also incredibly grateful to Nottingham College for their incredible Advent calendar installation, which adds a special touch to this festive season."

Light Post Farm is now open for bookings for timed slots from 5pm every Thursday to Sunday up until December 22.

What is there to see and do?

Wander around the 1km light trail adorned with 250,000 lights

Have a boogie at the Disco Duck Pond

See the Fairy Cottages in the Enchanted Garden

Marvel at the Rainbow Race Track

Run through the Triangle Tunnel

Meet the Reindeer and all the farm animals

Welcome the new baby lambs due to be born very soon

Visit The Jungle Barn by Night

Check out the giant Advent Calendar designed by Nottingham College Art students

Join Ginger Snap to decorate Gingerbread

Make some magical reindeer dust to take home

Roast marshmallows and warm up with a hot chocolate

Tickets are priced at Individual £12; Family (2 adults and 2 children) £45. Under 2s go free. Booking fees apply. White Post Farm pass holders receive 20 percent off on Thursday and Sunday visits.

The trail is accessible to wheelchair users and suitable for pushchairs with free parking on site, at an easy to reach location within 30 minutes by car from Nottingham, Mansfield, Newark and Worksop.