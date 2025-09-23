Finding fungi, taking a tour with the Sheriff and Hallowe’en happenings at Sherwood Forest

Fly Agaric fungus in Sherwood Forest. Notts Fungi Group will be there to celebrate UK Fungi Day on Saturday 4th October.

Autumn’s officially here and the leaves are turning copper and golden in Robin Hood’s forest, but although the nights are drawing in there’s still lots to do in Sherwood.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a summer break, the Sheriff of Nottingham returns to lead his regular tours through the trees at RSPB Sherwood Forest at Edwinstowe, in Nottinghamshire.

Packed with fascinating historical facts and fabulous folklore, these tours are always time well spent among the ancient oaks of Sherwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tours take place on Sunday 28th September and Sunday 19th October (both 1pm), tickets priced at £9 (£7.40 RSPB members).

The Sheriff of Nottingham will be back in Sherwood Forest to lead tours this autumn.

Also taking place on Sunday 28th September is another of the popular Sherwood Bug Safaris. Ideal for children from 4-14, these guided events help children get to identify different species and understand the importance of invertebrates.

Walk leaders will provide sweep nets and bug pots to study some of the forest’s tiniest residents.

All children must be accompanied by an adult (maximum of two adults per group).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places cost just £7 per child (£5.80 per RSPB member) and £4 per adult.

Build a spooky hideout for Halloween in Sherwood Forest.

On Saturday 4th October, we celebrate UK Fungi Day, with the expertise of the Nottinghamshire Fungi Group on hand to provide free walks, talks and activities (from 10am).

Walks can be booked on the day on a first come, first served basis. This is not a foraging event as picking fungi is not permitted within a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Then, before we know it, the spooky season of Hallowe’en will be upon us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Saturday 18th October, families can set out on our Spooky Scarecrow Adventure – Robin Hood and the Haunting of Sherwood.

Can you solve the secret codes to break the curse using the spooky alphabet, and uncover the mystery?

Trail sheets can be purchased in the Visitor Centre for £4.50.

And on Saturday 1st November (2pm), it’s time to make a woodland hideout for a witch or a wizard, with storytelling and a lovely warming hot chocolate drink to keep the shivers at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a brilliant activity for children to get creative in the great outdoors and adults get to join in for free!

Tickets are £9 (£7.40 RSPB members).

To book tickets and for details of all upcoming events at RSPB Sherwood Forest, go to www.visitsherwood.co.uk/events/