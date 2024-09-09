Final Viewing: Bolsover’s celebrated 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' Exhibition bids farewell

The final countdown is on for anyone wishing to see one of the town’s most popular cultural attractions of recent years.

‘Fame, Fashion, and Fortune’ is back on display at Bolsover Church for the very last time until Sunday, September 15th.

The project, which attracted nearly £50,000 in National Lottery funding and has been seen by tens of thousands across the region, tells the story of historic women of Bolsover who shaped, changed, and improved the world.

Scores of volunteers led by Amanda Tyksinski worked tirelessly to re-create the costumes worn by the influential women that feature stretching right back to Bess of Hardwick and Avicia de Lancaster.

Other women featuring in the exhibition include Lady Arbella Stuart, noblewoman who was considered a possible successor to Queen Elizabeth I of England; Lady Ottoline Violet Anne Morrell, English aristocrat and society hostess; Avicia de Lancaster who laid the foundations for the first Bolsover Church; humanitarian and animal welfare activist Duchess Winifred; Lady Marian Fitzwalter, better known as Maid Marian; Katherine Ogle; Margaret Cavendish - official and unofficial; Elizabeth Hamilton Gray; Augusta Cavendish Bentinck (Baroness Bolsover); Lady Jane Cavendish; Lord Byron’s daughter Ada Lovelace; Isabella Smithson; Henrietta Countess of Oxford; Winifred Duchess of Portland and Ottoline Morrell; Frances Webb Peploe and the Vicar of Bolsover.

The project, supported by the Heritage Fund, has also received grants from the Derbyshire Community Foundation and sponsorship from Chesterfield’s Graysons Solicitors, and it comes to an end this year. But the exhibition itself is still in big demand and is set to go on display at other venues in the new year.

Project manager Richard Godley said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the popularity of the exhibition, which has continued to expand. We are indebted to the many volunteers who have helped, and we look forward to the exhibition being enjoyed by many more people in the coming months.”

More information from: http://www.bolsoverparishchurch.org/fame-fortune-and-fashion---famous-women-of-bolsover.html

Or https://www.facebook.com/bolsoverparishchurch