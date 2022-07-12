It will start with a real family favourite at 4pm - Disney’s classic animated story of the legend of Robin Hood, with the 2001 Medieval blockbuster A Knight’s Tale, starring the late, great Heath Ledger, being shown at 7pm.

Tickets are priced per film and cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for children aged three and above.

There are discounted tickets for RSPB members (£8 for adults; £6 for children).

Disney’s classic animated story of the legend of Robin Hood starts at 4pm.

Parking is £5 per vehicle.

Tickets can be bought online at www.visitsherwood.co.uk/events/

