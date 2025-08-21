Festival Finale and Nottinghamshire Day event at Sherwood this Bank Holiday weekend

The Robin Hood Festival comes to an action-packed conclusion at Sherwood Forest this Bank Holiday Weekend (23rd- 25th August).

The weekend also forms part of the festivities in the build-up to Nottinghamshire Day, which officially takes place on Bank Holiday Monday.

Festival-goers at the 39th annual extravaganza in Robin Hood’s Forest can enjoy a range of performances, from combat displays and comedy to music and magic.

The Grand Finale weekend begins on Saturday 23rd August, when the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), which manages the nature reserve, is teaming up with Nottinghamshire County Council to mark the occasion with a day of…outlaw hunting.

Visitors to Sherwood will be challenged by the Sheriff of Nottingham to help him track down Robin Hood and the rest of the outlaws, who will be scattered among the forest’s ancient oak trees.

It’s free to participate (donations to the RSPB are welcome though) and each hunter will be given a ‘hunting permit’ before setting out in search of the Merry band.

Once safely rounded up, the Outlaws will then be demonstrating their battlefield moves with a skill at arms test in the arena.

Rob James, from RSPB Sherwood Forest, said: “The legend of Robin Hood has put Nottinghamshire on the map for centuries, and Sherwood Forest at Festival time is the perfect setting to celebrate the county’s heritage and culture as we approach Nottinghamshire Day.

”It’s a chance for thousands of visitors from across the UK and beyond to come to the forest and enjoy the legacy of the legend in the beautiful landscape which inspired it.”

Councillor Jan Goold, Nottinghamshire County Council Madam Chairman, said: “Nottinghamshire Day provides us with a wonderful opportunity to celebrate everything which is great about our county and its people, whether it’s our fascinating heritage and world-famous legends, well-loved tourism sites, market towns and nightlife or the top-class sports grounds and teams.

“It has become a highlight of the county’s calendar, and I cannot wait to celebrate it as we once again showcase our talent, businesses, and attractions to really show off what makes our home so special.

“I hope everyone has a fantastic time at the Robin Hood Festival and I am sure it will encourage residents and visitors to find out more about Nottinghamshire and why it’s such a great place to live, work and visit.”

Elsewhere on Saturday and over the following two days, Go Active Falconry will be flying and displaying their magnificent birds of prey on the Events Green.

The hilarious Medieval Maniax and silly songsters The Bubonic Players will be performing at the Major Oak, while children’s entertainer Bill Brookman, magician Nathaniel Bagshot, storyteller Robert of Wentbridge and the mischievous Simple Tom will keep audiences of all ages amused and engaged.

Music of the Medieval era comes courtesy of Sloe Gin and De Mowbray’s Musicke.

Later on Saturday (7pm), the Festival performers take to the stage together for a one-off Robin Hood Festival Evening Spectacular, full of comedy, drama, dance and song.

Booking is essential for the evening show and tickets for the show are now available via the Festival website: www.visitsherwood.co.uk

On Sunday and Monday, the entertainment continues with The Outlaws performing their two-part shows in the Festival arena: Tournament of the Tyrant on Sunday and TheTale of Two Sheriffs on Monday.

There will also be a trader village with unusual and distinctive souvenirs for sale, as well as delicious food and drink options.

The Festival comes to its traditional conclusion on Monday afternoon with a parade of visitors and performers from the Visitor Centre to the Major Oak.

Parking for the event is in the reserve’s main car park on the B6034 Swinecote Road, with accessible parking also available in Forest Corner.

Visitors are advised to approach from the A616 Newark to Sheffield road and to avoid Edwinstowe village centre.

Parking costs £15 per vehicle per day (£12 for RSPB members) which covers the cost for a whole car full of family or friends. Performances are free to watch.

For more information, go to https://visitsherwood.co.uk/home/robin-hood-festival-2025/