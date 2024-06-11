Father's Day discounts for dads at Sundown Adventureland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sundown Adventureland, a Nottinghamshire family theme park near Retford, is celebrating dads, grandads and father figures with £10 tickets across Father’s Day weekend.

On Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June, visitors can save £14 on dad’s ticket compared to the standard cost of an adult ticket.

A local attraction for over 50 years, the park is encouraging its guests to spend quality time together over the celebratory weekend and enjoy everything the much-loved, family-owned attraction has to offer, including all the firm favourites.

Hop on the Jolly Pirate Boat Ride and avoid getting splashed by treacherous pirates, explore the Rocky Mountain Railroad for a journey through mountains and the deepest outback, and charge around indoor play areas including Crash Landings, taking a pit stop for a tasty breakfast butty or a hearty lunch.

Dads enjoying Sundown Adventureland

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “As one of the longest standing attractions in the area we know what makes families tick and how they like to have fun. With over 30 play parks, rides, soft plays and themed areas to explore, there’s something for everyone to enjoy whatever the weather.

“Sundown has an army of loyal fans spanning generations, who enjoy the nostalgic and enchanting nature of the theme park that’s specifically designed for under 10s and families looking to make magical lifelong memories.”

At The Four Seasons Arena, guests can enjoy homemade packed lunches, take shelter from any summer showers and have a much-needed sit down after a busy morning or afternoon exploring. They can also meet their favourite Sundown characters throughout the day.

Wild Acre Village, Sundown’s onsite accommodation, is an extra opportunity to treat special dads and father figures, with overnight stays available at the magical park’s themed lodges, which sleep up to 10 people. Dads can relax in the hot tubs, enjoy dinner at the Bistro and have access to the park in opening hours throughout their stay.

Sundown Adventureland’s Father’s Day offer is valid on the 15th and 16th June and the park is open from 10am to 5pm.

To book tickets: please visit: sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/fathers-day/

Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free.

Please note that the discount can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.