Fairytale magic is coming to Nottingham this Oct half term with a special Happily Ever After Skate ahead of the much anticipated annual Disney On Ice shows rolling into town.

The Happily Ever After Skate on Saturday 19 October will take children on a journey into a world of wonder as they dress up as their favourite characters for a skate to all their favourite family tunes, along with a storytime.

There’s even a chance to win Disney On Ice show tickets for the best dressed costume with the winners announced at the end of the session, running from 10.30am-12.30pm. Advance booking is recommended.

The following month, Disney On Ice is coming to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena with Road Trip Adventures (14-17 November) featuring Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, and Frozen all in one ice show.

Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures

It’s a huge production that event manager at Motorpoint Arena, Michelle Humphreys, looks forward to welcoming each year. It’s all hands to the deck to make sure everything is ready for the arrival of the cast of skaters who have been touring the show internationally before the UK tour gets underway in November.

The inhouse team starts getting ready for the show a month before they are due to arrive as they take over every space in the Arena, from the candy floss and popcorn stalls on the concourse to the backstage area full with more than 100 props and 275 different costumes.

Michelle said: “It’s a lot of early mornings to set up for Disney On Ice as it occupies every space in the Arena! I really look forward to seeing the show arrive, it’s a production involving a lot of people which takes a while to set up. Being a part of that team is a pleasure and definitely a highlight of my working year.

“Once the doors open and the children come in dressed as their favourite characters, you can feel the excitement in the venue. I have bright red hair so I often get asked if I’m a mermaid!”

Fun fact. When Disney On Ice is in the building, the whole place smells of warm popcorn! They spend hours each day making popcorn and candy floss for the shows.

To families who may not have experienced the Disney On Ice magic before, Michelle adds: “I always recommend coming to see it, they have such a variety of characters so all children and adults get to see their favourites! The atmosphere is fantastic, everyone is so excited and it’s close to Christmas which adds a little festive cheer!”

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will be in Nottingham from Thursday November 14 to Sunday November 17, with daytime and evening show times. Check the website for details and to book.

A new one stop Motorpoint Arena app is now available to make securing tickets for all the live entertainment coming up as quick and easy as possible. It will also be a great way to keep up to date with upcoming shows with the option to receive notifications when a show announces or goes on sale.

As well as buying tickets, the ‘one stop shop’ will let users buy hospitality experiences and upgrades at the click of a button. Just search Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in the App store and download the Ticketek App.

Tickets for Happily Ever after start at £5.50, with under 5s going free.