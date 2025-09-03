Escapes returns with free 20th anniversary screenings of Bullet Boy this month

Escapes

Escapes will present free screenings of Bullet Boy starring Ashley Walters on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th September as this landmark of British cinema is rereleased on the big screen

Marking 20 years since its landmark release, Escapes will showcase the re-release of cult crime drama Bullet Boy starring Ashley Walters on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th September across more than 100 cinemas nationwide.

Since its launch in February 2024, Escapes, supported by the BFI with National Lottery funding, has seen over 160,000 free tickets claimed. The initiative is dedicated to bringing audiences back into local independent cinemas, offering a diverse programme that spans cult classics, groundbreaking dramas, exciting previews and award-winning films - something to inspire every film lover.

Released in 2005, Bullet Boy was a searing, uncompromising portrait of East London in the early 2000s. Exploring gun crime, toxic masculinity and brotherhood, the film broke new ground in British cinema and cemented its place as a powerful and culturally significant story of its time.

At its heart is Ashley Walters in his breakout role as Ricky - a young man newly released from prison, torn between escaping his old life and protecting his younger brother Curtis from the dangers of the streets. Walters’ performance was lauded for its raw authenticity and emotional power, establishing him as one of the most important voices of a new generation of British talent. Today, Walters is celebrated as a leading figure in British screen culture, known globally for Top Boy and, more recently, Adolescence. Returning to the role that first showcased his talent, Escapes’ anniversary screenings shine a light on the importance of his career-defining performance in Bullet Boy.

Escapes remains committed to making cinema accessible for all - whether rediscovering a groundbreaking film like Bullet Boy, enjoying the magic of an independent cinema, or simply taking time for an unforgettable shared experience. Every screening will include descriptive subtitles to ensure accessibility for a wider audience.

On 15th and 16th September, audiences will have the rare opportunity to revisit Bullet Boy on the big screen ahead of its special 20th anniversary rerelease on 26 Sept. More than just a film, these screenings are a celebration of its craftsmanship, its legacy, and its enduring impact on British cinema.

Tickets are FREE and available now at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets or via the Escapes Cinematik app.

*New venues and locations are added to the Escapes website regularly.