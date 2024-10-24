Escapes returns this November with free cinema tickets to preview new film, Layla

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Escapes, supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, gives everyone the opportunity to experience independent cinema for free. Arriving on 11th November, enjoy an exciting trip to the big screen with friends and family to watch the unreleased film, Layla.

Returning this November for its 8th edition, Escapes is joining forces with over 150 independent cinemas across the UK to encourage everyone to enjoy an exciting trip to the big screen with friends and family. Whether someone that rarely prioritises a trip to the cinema, someone who treasures a visit but only on special occasions, or someone who loves to uncover new experiences, Escapes is on a mission to bring new audiences to the cinema.

Escape's latest film is Layla, the daring yet tender romance set in and around East London’s iconic drag clubs, exploring the story of the eponymous British-Palestinian drag queen as they embark on a journey of self-discovery. The highly anticipated release will be previewed across 150 independent cinemas on the evening of Monday 11 November, with more than 15,000 free cinema tickets available. From Birmingham to Wales, Manchester, Northern Ireland and more, independent cinemas across the country will give everyone the chance to escape for a memorable outing this November

Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes promises a destination for everyone. By partnering with independent venues such as Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar, Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema and Curzon Oxford, Escapes encourages audiences to enjoy an outing to the cinema at beautiful venues across the country.

Escapes: Preview of Layla in a charming independent cinema in Worksop

Ahead of its official UK cinema release Escapes will offer one of the first opportunities to watch Layla on Monday 11 November with tickets on sale from Tuesday 22 October. Helping to make cinema more accessible, all Escapes screenings of Layla will be presented with descriptive subtitles on screen.

Continuing its year of free independent film, every month Escapes will announce a new film to preview. Tickets are FREE and available for sign up now via: escapes.cinematik.app