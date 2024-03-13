Epic drone light show will take to the skies of Nottingham this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is brought to you by Celestial (creators of drone light shows for brands across the globe), Yuup (the local experiences company) and venue partner Trent Bridge, the home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

A drone light show like no other.

Evolution, the drone light show, presents the very latest in creative entertainment with this spellbinding celebration of the living world.

Audiences will be immersed in an epic-scale event using hundreds of drones in the night sky, fusing cutting-edge technology and creativity to spark the imagination and stir the soul. The narrated story starts with the Big Bang, the explosive birth of the universe, before journeying into the remarkable origins of conscious life on Earth.

Audiences can expect epic storytelling with themes of transformation, growth and the perpetual dance of change. From single-cell organisms, awe-inspiring dinosaurs and the dawning of modern humans. Evolution is a captivating homage to the past, celebration of the present and glimpse into the horizons of the future.

An event to remember!

Following a hugely successful pilot in Bristol and the West Midlands in December 2023, with sell-out shows, Evolution is set to tour the UK, with Nottingham being announced as second city on the tour.

The event itself is suitable for both families and individuals of all ages to enjoy. With those in attendance witnessing a live demonstration of the state-of-the-art drone technology before experiencing the main drone performance.

John Hopkins, Celestial Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer comments: “Evolution has been three years in the making. This is so much more than a drone light show, it’s an experience with stadium scale, created to bring audiences together using a new medium to tell the story of time”.

Dominic Mills, Founder & CEO of Yuup adds: “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Celestial to bring this unique spectacle to the people of Nottingham and at such an epic scale. Our pilot shows in December were attended by 40,000 people and now the show is even bigger and better. Evolution will offer a brand-new source of entertainment unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in Nottingham, encouraging people to look up and reconnect with the world”.

Martin Weitz, Bristol show attendee sums it up: “Amazing show. Everyone around us was absolutely stunned by the incredibly beautiful spectacle of hundreds of drones come to life. They really felt alive and organic the way they moved. Quite extraordinary.”

Michael Temple, Commercial Director at Trent Bridge, said: “Hosting the first ever major drone show in Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge is an honour and a venture we are thrilled to be a part of. As well as hosting first-class and international cricket, we’re always looking to broaden what we can deliver at Trent Bridge, and we relish the opportunity to be part of such an innovative concept. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to enjoy what promises to be a true spectacle.”

