Enchanted Fairy Forest Returns! Step into a world of wonder and magical fun for all the family!

The Enchanted Fairy Forest promises a woodland walk full of surprises, where you’ll stumble upon mischievous Goblins and their puppet pals, Chomper the Dragon and Princess Fairy Pants.

Peep through the fairy windows and doors along the fairytale woodland walk and experience a fantasy world brimming with tiny pixie dwellings, friendly dragons and fairy hideaways along the way to the White Witch’s Cottage!

Grab an enchanted trail sheet and look out for the mystical creatures hiding around the wildlife park. Can you spot a fairy, goblin or even a unicorn and collect all the stamps needed to complete your magical quest and claim a sweet treat reward. Plus keep an eye out for prize-winning fairy toadstools scattered around the park!

Join in the fun with the Enchanted Fairy Forest colouring competition and don't forget to dress up in your finest fairy or frightening goblin outfit as there will be daily spot prizes for the most creative and best-dressed! Share your spriteful selfies for your chance to win a family explorer day pass #tropicalbutterflyhouse #mybutterflymoment #enchantedfairyforest

Watch out for fairy frolics during the daily ‘Animal Antics’ show and be charmed by the spectacular free-flying birds and animals on display. There’s also the chance to meet the park’s friendly mascots, Lizzie the Lemur and Mrs Meerkat, and enjoy an immersive giant bubble display after the show!

Get closer to all the amazing animals during daily keeper talks and encounters and with animal feed bundles and otter fish feeding pots available to purchase!

Wander the Dino Trail if you dare or conquer the Realms of Camelot adventure play park with its slides, tunnels and tower. Enjoy ride-on tractors, a zip-wire, air cannons and some soakingly-good splash zone and sandpit fun!

Take time out to relax at the outdoor picnic area, climb aboard the Big Red Bus or treat the kids at the Butterfly Café and Lottie’s Coffee Lounge.

The ‘Enchanted Fairy Forest’ event coincides with the British & Irish Association of Zoos & Aquariums (BIAZA) ‘Love Your Zoo’ week. This year, BIAZA members are being asked to select their ‘Animal Champions’, highlighting how they inspire environmental action. The Tropical Butterfly House has selected a species at the very heart of what they do - beautiful butterflies!