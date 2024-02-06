Doing anything special for Valentines Day this year?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas has always loved swimming, quickly working his way through all the 10 stages of Swim Englands Awards. He joined Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club just over a year ago and hasn’t looked back since. With his hard work and determination and the fantastic support and guidance from the coaches he has improved quickly, making his debut appearance at the recent local counties championships, achieving 7th in the finals for 50m backstroke.

He started swimming with Worksop Dolphins just as his Grandad was diagnosed with cancer. He was so proud of Thomas and loved hearing him enthusiastically talk about training. Thomas was entered into a local gala last year and we managed to to take his Grandad to see him racing. Thomas won his heat to the delight of his Grandad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas’ Grandma asked for donations to made to Weston Park Cancer Research at the funeral, as she wanted people locally to benefit from the improvements in cancer treatment. Thomas wanted to do more to show how much he cared and decided to combine his love for swimming with the love for his Grandad and came up with the idea of a swimathon. He knew he could swim short distances fast, but did he have the endurance and stamina to swim a longer distance?

Thomas ready for his Swimming Challenge in Memory of his Grandad

He set up a fundraising page and organised a venue and date. Your Space Worksop Leisure Centre were happy to help, and what better way to show much he cared than to complete his challenge on Valentines Day.