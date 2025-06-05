Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero Utilita Arena Sheffield Christmas 2025

Disney On Ice returns with a brand-new magical adventure of classic and modern tales including Encanto, Moana, and Frozen a show for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from the Disney Kingdom come together to bring timeless tales to life as they take families on a journey of unforgettable moments.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Re-live magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs and world-class skating. The talented Disney On Ice cast rehearse for more than 550 hours to perfect each performance and encapsulate the characters, while a team of choreographers and set and costume designers create over 200 props and over 200 different costumes. These take thousands of yards of fabric to make, and alongside the magical set for Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero, everything is all transported in 14 trucks from city to city, taking 10-15 hours to set up.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favourite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. Join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita, all while learning that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special. See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!

Image of Disney On Ice Find Your Hero Utilita Arena Sheffield Christmas 2025

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero will be gliding into the Utilita Arena Sheffield for 10 performances Christmas 2025 from the 17th until the 21st December 2025 with tickets on general sale 9am Friday 13th June from utitlitaarenasheffield.co.uk.