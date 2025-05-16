Discover Worksop’s hidden history at the Heritage Hub’s Virtual Museum

Thanks to a collaboration with Bassetlaw Museum, 19 new objects have been added, each accompanied by high-resolution images that allow visitors to zoom in and explore intricate details. This initiative ensures that history enthusiasts can delve into the past without the risk of handling delicate artefacts.

Highlights of the New Additions:

Eyres and Sons Catalogue (1908): A glimpse into the pre-fire offerings of this iconic Newcastle Avenue shop.

Potter Street’s 1858 Street Sign: One of the earliest markers of Worksop's urban development.

Oak Carving of the Borough Coat of Arms: A detailed explanation of the symbols, including the intriguing presence of two squirrels atop the shield.

These objects, among others, are now accessible through the Virtual Museum, allowing for an immersive exploration of Worksop's heritage.

Visit Us:

The Heritage Hub is located in the heart of Worksop, within the Old Library and Museum building. Open Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm, it's a welcoming space for all ages to engage with the town's history. Whether you're a local resident or a visitor, the Hub offers a unique opportunity to connect with the past.

