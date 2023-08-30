Discover the exciting array of activities on offer at 10th Festival of Food and Drink at Thoresby Park

The festival’s line-up of celebrity guests include Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt, Bake Off The Professionals judge Cherish Finden, Great British Bake Off finalists Janusz Domagala and Sandro Farmhouse, and Dirty Vegan star Matt Pritchard, among many others.

Visitors can pop into the 500-seat Cookery Theatre for free demonstrations throughout the day and gain inspiration and top tips.

At the heart of the festival is a selection of more than 160 local food and drink traders, boasting numerous award-winning creations.

Saturday Kiychen's Matt Tebbutt will appear at the Festival of Food and Drink at Thoresby Park. (Photo by: Contributed)

From mouth-watering street cuisine to irresistible cocktails, delightful sweet treats and beverages, festival-goers attendees will have the opportunity to savour the finest offerings from across the region and beyond.

To compliment the culinary delights, local artisans will showcase their finest crafts, homewares and garden treasures, promising a fantastic shopping experience.

Get ready for some awe-inspiring gastronomy, and ignite your senses with the captivating spectacle of live fire cooking in the Savage BBQ feature area. Here, the Fire Cage cooking demonstrations will showcase the mastery of open-fire cooking techniques, presenting delicious dishes such as Korean-style pulled pork, and savoury vegetable fritters that can be recreated at home.

The festival is a playground for visitors of all ages, especially the young ones.

The British Bus Bar will be at the Festival of Food and Drink. (Photo by: Channell Events)

The Children’s Cookery Schoolis a returning favourite, with six daily sessions led by skilled tutors, to teach budding chefs aged six-14 how to make some of their favourite foods. From crafting butter, to concocting cheese, ice cream and pasta, they are sure to leave the tent with new skills and some tasty treats.

Parents will need to be quick, as these sessions cost just £2 per child, and are booked on a first-come, first-served basis on the day.

Additional free sessions for children include an arts and crafts station hosted by Artventurers, along with a circus school.

The festival grounds will be buzzing with excitement and adventure with archery, face painting and fairground rides also on offer, ensuring there is something for the whole family.

There will be more than 160 food traders at Festival of Food and Drink. (Photo by: Channell Events)

Bev Channell, festival organiser, said: “We’re turning up the flavour and fun for our tenth anniversary in our new home of Thoresby Park.

“We are committed to providing something for everybody at the event, from the large range of activities and workshops on offer, and exhibitors to suit all interests, to making sure that we cater for all dietary requirements. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss.”

For visitors seeking a hands-on experience, the festival is offering a selection of immersive tasting sessions.

Dive into Cartwheel Coffee Roasters’ Coffee Tasting and Brewing sessions, or stir things up with Rhubarbar Events Cocktail Making sessions. Wine enthusiasts can also rejoice as Woodthorpe Wines return to the festival with their Wine Tasting sessions.

These workshops can be added to your entry ticket when booking in advance via festivaloffoodanddrink.com

Advance tickets, which include free parking, start at just £10 per adult and £8 per child aged six-16, with a family ticket for two adults and two children priced £32. Children aged under-six go free.