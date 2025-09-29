Discover heritage and creativity this Autumn at Aurora in Worksop

If you're looking for something meaningful, creative, and community-focused to do this autumn, Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop has a packed programme of events designed to inspire.

Running from September through to December 2025, Aurora’s Heritage and Creative Events calendar offers a wide variety of workshops, talks, and activities aimed at all ages. From hands-on crafts and storytelling sessions to games mornings and musical nostalgia, the events aim to bring people together while celebrating the town’s unique heritage.

What’s On?

Families can get into the Halloween spirit with Pumpkin Carving for Kids, taking place on Thursday, October 30 at 10am. This fun, hands-on half-term activity is perfect for children of all ages (with parental support), and includes carving, painting, and spooky storytelling in a safe and creative environment.

Pumpkin Carving at Aurora

For adults, Creepy Crafts offers a seasonal twist on crafting, happening the same day — Thursday 30th October at 1pm. This guided Halloween-themed session includes ghost stories, a themed quiz, and plenty of sweet treats and refreshments.

Regular monthly events also include:

Object Encounters – handle historical artefacts and share your own stories in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

Jukebox Sessions – enjoy iconic albums played on a vintage 1920s record player.

Halloween Workshops

Games Mornings – unwind with classic games, tea, and cake in Valerie’s Tearooms.

Creative Writing Course – a six-week course for anyone looking to develop their storytelling skills, suitable for beginners and experienced writers alike.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Aurora is already planning more exciting events for the new year, including the Gerald Marshall Photography Exhibition, a new series of Heritage Café talks, and the return of the May Day Celebrations — all designed to bring local history to life.

Heritage Activities

Get Involved

Spaces are limited for many of the sessions, so early booking is advised. You can view the full programme and download the events booklet here aurorawellbeing.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Agenda-sept-dec-2025.pdf

To book or find out more, visit Aurora at The Old Library and Museum, Memorial Avenue, Worksop (S80 2BJ), or call 01909 470985.

Whether you’re interested in history, creativity, or simply meeting new people, Aurora’s autumn programme offers something for everyone. Come along and be part of something inspiring this season.