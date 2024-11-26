Deacon Blue announce Utilita Arena Sheffield show on Monday, 29th September, 2025

Deacon Blue are delighted to announce the 2025 release of a brand new studio album ‘The Great Western Road’ followed by a 15 date Arena tour that sees them play their first ever show at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on 29th September 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a limited run of five theatre shows in late March / April ‘25 to herald the arrival of the album, followed by 15 arena shows across the UK & Eire.

2025 marks 40 years since Deacon Blue were formed and lead singer Ricky Ross says: “It’s just the next part of the adventure and it’s as exciting now as it was back in 1988”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love the idea that a circus coming to town is a temporary existence, a little bit of magic suddenly appears in the middle of a town or a village and then it goes away. It’s very similar to what you do live. The live experience is so ephemeral, at the end of a show people lose all their inhibitions, and then it’s over. You have to be there. That’s what’s magical about it.”

Deacon Blue at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Monday 29th September 2025

“There will be two different shows, we’re curating a show that changes and evolves, pulling out little surprises every now and again. The theatres are more intimate and give us a chance to bring out one or two things that we wouldn’t do in the arenas. They give us a chance to play songs from the new album and songs from other albums that we have never played before. And we have some amazing nights at the big shows in the arenas, we suit the show to the place we’re playing and our mantra is ‘we want people to have the best night of their lives’. Every night has got to be brilliant.”

Truly, fans of this loved and revered Scottish band have plenty to celebrate next year: 2025 brings not only the 40th anniversary, and two sets of concert dates, but also ‘The Great Western Road’ studio album.

Tickets for the Sheffield show on Monday 29th September 2025 go on general sale at 9am on Friday 29th November from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.