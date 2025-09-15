Comedy on tap as Lindrick Players present "A man walks into a bra”
With kind permission from Lazy Bee Scripts, and under the sharp direction of Sam Caudwell, this cleverly crafted play by Jonathan Goodson promises an unforgettable evening of twists, wit, and side-splitting surprises.
Step into Bar Harmony, where the drinks are chilled, the jokes come fast, and absolutely nothing goes according to plan.
In this riotous comedy, a seemingly ordinary evening at a quirky Camden bar spirals into a whirlwind of confusion, confrontation, and comedy gold. A pair of underfunded police officers investigate suspicious activity uncovering fraud, theft, deceit, administration of a noxious substance, and very poor taste in trousers!
With whip-smart dialogue, absurd misunderstandings, and characters you’ll love to laugh at (and with), "A Man Walks Into a Bra" serves up a generous helping of slapstick, satire, and sharp one-liners. Think classic British farce meets modern pub banter with a cheeky twist.
If you enjoy clever comedy, eccentric characters, and stories that unravel with hilarious consequences, this is the performance you’ve been waiting for.
Grab your tickets now - because this bar’s open for laughs, and they’re pouring all evening!
***Contains some mild adult humour, so booking is at your discretion.***
Performance Dates 2025
- Friday 19th September at 7:30pm
- Saturday 20th September at 2pm (Matinee)
- Saturday 20th September at 7:30pm
Doors and bar open every evening at 7pm (1:30pm matinee) Address: Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE
Tickets on sale now! Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers
Follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for further updates: https://www.facebook.co.uk/lindrickplayers