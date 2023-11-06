Come and sing with us this Christmas
The concert will be held at Holy Family School on Netherton Road, Worksop on the evening of 11th December, at 7pm. Practices are held on a Monday evening between 7.30 and 9.30pm at Holy Family School.
If anyone is interested in joining please drop us a line at [email protected] and come along on the evening of 20th November.
There will be no charge for the three rehearsals leading up to the concert and music will be provided.
However anyone with a copy of Carols for Choirs book 1 and/or book 2 please bring them. You will be very welcomed.
Meanwhile, the group are now in the midst of its final rehearsals for Verdi's Requiem which is being performed on 18th November at Southwell Minster.
Tickets are going very well so if you are interested in going please contact [email protected] or ring 07908 224300 to check for availability.