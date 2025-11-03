Clumber Park’s Chapel adorned with thousands of handmade poppies for Remembrance

Part of the Poppy display at Clumber Park

Visitors to Clumber Park are invited to experience a moving tribute of community spirit and remembrance, as the Chapel of St Mary the Virgin is once again transformed by the Big Clumber Poppy Knit display.

Now in it’s fourth year, the project has brought together people from across the community, including Clumber Park visitors, community partners and crafters, to create thousands of knitted and crocheted poppies in honour of those who served and sacrificed.

In its first year, the initiative received an impressive 2,577 poppies. This year, the total has grown to an extraordinary 11,279, with 3,578 poppies contributed in 2025 alone. Contributers have come from near and far, with poppies received from across the UK, and even as far away as Australia, showing the remarkable reach the project inspires. Each lovingly crafted poppy has been carefully arranged within the Chapel to form a powerful and poignant display.

This year’s display also includes a stunning machine stitched picture and knitted figures of servicemen, adding a beautiful new contribution to the heartfelt tribute.

Senior Collections & House Officer, Danielle Lander-Brown says “We’re continually humbled by the creativity and compassion shown by everyone who contributes to The Big Clumber Poppy Knit. It’s a truly special way for our community to come together and remember.”

The poppies will be on display in the Chapel until 23 November. The Chapel is open every day from 10.00 – 16.00. Admission into the park applies.

Remembrance events On Sunday 9 November from 10.40, join the Worksop Royal Legion for their Act of Remembrance at The Calvary in Hardwick village on the Clumber Park estate. The Last Post, Reveille, and the National Anthem will be played by members of the Thoresby Brass Band, alongside the reading of the names of those who lived on the estate and laying of wreaths. A Remembrance Service will follow in the Chapel at 11.30. The Remembrance events at Clumber Park are open to all.