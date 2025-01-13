Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors to welcome Worksop community at open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday, 17 January, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors in Worksop will open its doors for an open day at their Watson Road branch.

The event provides visitors with the opportunity to meet the compassionate local team, ask questions about the funeral process, and explore the funeral plans offered by the branch. The open day is designed to foster open discussions about death and end-of-life planning, topics often seen as difficult yet essential to address.

Amanda Birks, Business Leader at Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors, said:

“Death is a universal experience, yet it remains a subject many of us are reluctant to discuss. At Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors, we want to break down barriers and encourage open conversations about death and end-of-life planning. By creating a welcoming and supportive environment, we aim to provide the guidance and confidence families need to navigate this important stage of life.”

“We invite anyone interested to drop by, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with a biscuit, and chat with our team. There’s no need to book in advance—just come along on the day, and we’ll be happy to answer any questions and provide information.”

The open day aims to foster open dialogue about death and bereavement, empowering individuals to approach end-of-life planning with confidence.

Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors is part of national funeral business, Dignity and funeral plans provided by the branch are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.