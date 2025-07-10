Chungs of Mapperley: An evening of great food and giving back

Join us at Chungs of Mapperley to support Age UK Notts

Looking for a night out that’s both fun and meaningful? Don’t miss our special fundraising evening at Chungs of Mapperley on Sunday 20th July 2025 at 7pm. Enjoy a delicious table-service meal, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and the chance to win fantastic prizes in our generous raffle – all while raising vital funds for Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire.

Tickets are just £27 per person, and booking is essential. Every ticket sold helps support older people in our community.

Chung’s of Mapperley, 948 Woodborough Road, Nottingham NG3 5QS

Call Elaine on 07872 839 605 or

Email [email protected] to reserve your place.

Let’s make it a night to remember – for a cause that truly matters.

