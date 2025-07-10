Chungs of Mapperley: An evening of great food and giving back

By Sarah Elliott
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
Join Us at Chungs of Mapperley to Support Age UK Nottsplaceholder image
Join Us at Chungs of Mapperley to Support Age UK Notts
Join us at Chungs of Mapperley to Support Age UK Notts

Looking for a night out that’s both fun and meaningful?

Don’t miss our special fundraising evening at undefined on undefined. Enjoy a delicious table-service meal, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and the chance to win fantastic prizes in our generous raffle - all while raising vital funds for undefined.

Tickets are just undefined, and booking is essential. Every ticket sold helps support older people in our community.

undefined

Call undefined on undefined or

Email [email protected] to reserve your place.

Let’s make it a night to remember – for a cause that truly matters.

Related topics:TicketsEmail
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice