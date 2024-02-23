Cheers to Tucks Brewery and a year of exceptional beer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tucks Brewery offers well-crafted beers, handmade from an all-malt mash brewed in our uniquely built brewhouse. Our brewery process is a combination of the time-honoured art of classical brewing and carefully applied, state-of-the-art modern brewery methods which are served healthily and freshly direct to our tap room.
Simon Ward, Head Brewer said…
We couldn't have reached this milestone without the support of our incredible team, friends, and the local community. We’d like to say “Thank you” for being part of our journey.
Gareth Evans, Events Manager for the park said:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thoresby Estate is grateful that the Tucks team picked our beautiful park and we are proud that Tucks Brewery have not only brought an increase in visitors but have been active in raising funds for the military museum and participating in all of the Estates events and weddings.
What's Next for Tucks Brewery?
As Tucks Brewery embarks on its second year, the team have plans for expansion, new collaborations, and even more exciting beer releases on the horizon. The brewery is set to continue pushing the boundaries of flavour and establishing itself as a beacon for beer lovers seeking something truly exceptional.