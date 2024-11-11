Celebrate the festive season with Southwell Music Festival

Southwell Music Festival Artistic Director, Marcus Farnsworth.

Southwell Music Festival is back this December with two fantastic festive offerings for all to enjoy: A Christmas Celebration and Festive Family Carols.

The ever-popular A Christmas Celebration returns to the atmospheric nave of Southwell Minster on Wednesday 18 December at 7.30pm. In this intimate evening of poetry and choral music, professional singers from the Festival Voices will be joined by a guest narrator.

Directed by Festival Artistic Director Marcus Farnsworth, this year’s programme shines a spotlight on carols old and new, featuring works from Cornelius, Warlock, Howells, Frances-Hoad and more in what promises to be a special evening reflecting on themes of hope and peace.

After a sell-out success last year, the Festival team is pleased to be once again hosting Festive Family Carols. Gather together with family, friends and the wider Southwell community for an hour of joyful carols and singing at Southwell Methodist Church on Saturday 14 December at 12pm.

With a quartet of Festival Voices and presented by Marcus Farnsworth, this informal, interactive concert is perfect for all ages and includes the opportunity to sing along with a few festive favourites.

Christmas jumpers and festive wear are very much encouraged, with small prizes for the best dressed.

Festival Artistic Director Marcus Farnsworth said:

“After a successful 2024 Festival in August, it’s a pleasure to be back with these two special Christmas events. Christmas and music go hand in hand, and we hope audiences across Nottinghamshire will join us this festive season.”

To book your tickets for A Christmas Celebration and Festive Family Carols, head to the Festival’s online box office at ticketsource.co.uk/southwell-music-festival or call the Box Office on 01636 330014.